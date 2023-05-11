Some Forest Service personnel want to ban the use of retardant drops on fire in spite of the fact that air drops are often the most cost effective and environmentally friendly alternative available. Why? The misuse of retardant is minimal (even the use of a shovel causes environmental damage in the eyes of some). The safety record good.
Less than 3% of burned National Forest lands are salvaged after fires. That increases the probability and severity of future fires. If the priority is environmental protection those concerned Forest Service employees should put more effort into more salvage.
Our forests are grossly overstocked. Thinning sales are few. Again, if the goal is environmental protection there would be more effort on thinning.
Climatologists tell us that earth will get warmer which means more severe droughts in the future, which increases risk, severity and size of fires, so how smart is it to ban air drops?
I've seen storms start numerous fires in June in recent years. The state manages to extinguish the vast majority within a few weeks, some are on Forest Service land. Some fires assigned to the Forest Service burn until the snow falls. Why? Is it the additional funding the Forest Service gets for rehabilitation? More likely Forest Service employees just want the additional overtime and hazard pay they get on fires.
It appears there is a conflict of interest, gross incompetence or downright criminal activity by some Forest Service employees, and the lawsuit to ban retardant drops exposes them to the bone. I know that statement brands me as a radical idiot. Still, that's better than the image the above facts project of the Forest Service, because the image I see if foxes guarding the hen house. The foxes have to go.
