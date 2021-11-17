In 1980 the equal access to justice act was passed to protect the rights of small businesses and individuals from government actions. The thought behind it is well intended, but that law is being misused. Environmental groups are essentially paid by the government to file suit against the government. Some environmental lawyers are paid at rates as high as $750 an hour. The environmentalists say they aren't getting rich, but they also claim salvage logging on the Archie Creek Fire along roads will adversely impact northern spotted owls where habitat won't be suitable for a hundred-plus years, if ever. Two things are clear: One environmentalists have no regard for truth; two, they don't care about the environment, the additional hazards they create for firefighters, your homes or your life even, not to mention natural resources. Why do they obstruct salvage sales? For a few lousy government dollars. That is what's happening. The result is more and larger fires and increased damage to the environment.

A Notre Dame Journal of Legislation said: "The equal access to justice act had a noble purpose, but has become an incalculable waste of taxpayer money." The government has no idea how much the act has cost in dollars, not to mention environmental degradation. There have been attempts to change the law, but nothing has happened. Don't be fooled by legislation such as the free rivers act, or Moore act created to make Wyden, DeFazio and Merkley look like they care and distract the public. Our politicians have allowed an incredible increase in snags for decades. As the snag numbers increase so do the risks and consequences from catastrophic fire. The result? Our forests contribute to global warming as we choke in smoke and watch our forests burn.

Don Wilson

Roseburg