There is a new take one, leave one free library at the edge of my driveway. The Crooked Library, so named as not being a carpenter, there are no straight lines. In these times of COVID-19, unemployment, and doubt, we get stuck not wanting to start a new project or new idea because we don't know how to do something.
Our library is solid, and has lots of books donated by a few neighbors and friends. Come by and share a book. There is some handy art work on the library and a mural on the fence in the driveway.
My thinking is that we are not limited by circumstances, the most important task is to start any worthwhile endeavor. I have been "thinking about" making a library for 10 years, now it is done, having nailed a few 2x4's and posts together, learning as I went. Please come share a book, or stop by to share a story.
Bruce Eastman
Roseburg
