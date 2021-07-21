Is there no bottom for expenses?
Many older people in Oregon are retired and have Medicare to pay for this.
I heard by ear that Oregon's so-called governor is going to give all of the illegal aliens in Oregon "free" Medicare.
Don't take my word for this, do your own research and see what you can find on this.
She knows but does not care that many of us are on very limited incomes.
Does she ever stop to think the people of Oregon supply all of her needs and wants?
Do you think for once that she is going to give some of her fat income to support the expense of this Medicare gift?
Oh, yes, she will just raise taxes on all of us to pay for this Medicare gift.
Then do you think that she will try to look as innocent as the critter that ate the widow woman's canary?
We just have to take all of the messes one day at a time and continue to survive the best we can.
Neva Gray Haley
Roseburg
