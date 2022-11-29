In his Nov. 18 letter to the editor ("All people who work ought to be able to prosper"), reader John Aschim accuses Freedom Foundation employee Aubrienne Trout of speaking with a "forked tongue" for having the audacity to effectively represent an organization fighting for the First Amendment rights of public employees. Then he informs us, "What those folks want is a populace so financially distraught that people are frantic for the merest crumbs."
As the Freedom Foundation's longest-tenured employee, I resent having its motives mischaracterized by someone who actively seeks to suppress and deny the very worker freedoms Aubrienne and I fight for daily.
As a union carpenter, Mr. Aschim is obviously satisfied with the services he recieves in return for his dues money, and doesn't mind having a hefty portion of it raked off to fund the union's preferred political candidates and causes. That's his right.
But the Supreme Court recently affirmed that government employees have the right not to join or support a union if they choose, and if the unions would simply comply with that ruling and allow workers to exercise their rights to freedom of speech and association, there would be no need for the Freedom Foundation. But corrupt monopolies don't die easy.
Lastly, for the record. Neither I nor my co-workers are fundamentally anti-union — unless you believe unions must lie to, cheat and bully those whose dues money they pilfer. Then again, you know them better than I do.
