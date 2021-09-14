I am a Patriot.
On 9/11 we lost 2,996 souls and the country was horrified. In the United States, we have lost over 600,000 people due to COVID and many of the people in this county are unmoved by that number. People are fighting something as simple as wearing a mask. I remind you that, in most cases, the disease is diagnosed before a person dies from it, not after. This is not a conspiracy nor a hoax.
I know that I am a very lucky person to have been born in the United States of America but I have done little to earn my freedoms. During this COVID crisis I have been vaccinated and wear a mask to help reduce the spread of this virus. In doing so, in a small way, I feel I am showing how thankful I am for those freedoms. I ask you, what have you done to earn freedom or do you just demand it? Are you willing to give a little so others may live or are you shouting that Governor Brown has denied you your freedoms by mandating masks for all and vaccines for some? Are you willing to give a little or are you demanding that your unmasked child be allowed to attend public school? Are you willing to give a little or are you maintaining that your rights are more important than the rights of those around you to stay healthy?
Freedom is a beautiful thing but it comes with responsibilities. Do something to earn your freedom by protecting others. If for some reason you choose not to be vaccinated, then at least put on a mask to protect others. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Marlys Hobson
Winston
