I admit to bias when it comes to airports.
In the 1950s, our elementary school was separated from Moffitt Field Naval Air Station by just a chainlink fence. At recess I watched airplanes land and take off, rather than play on the usual playground structures. Small wonder that, after high school, I became a flight instructor and earned an associates of arts degree in aeronautics from our community college.
The Army sent me to air traffic controller school and then to Vietnam, where I worked in both military and civilian airports for almost a year and a half.
Land and taking off requires more than flying skill. Knowledge of weather and geography is essential.
The problems with Garden Valley are thus:
Ground fog settles in bowl shaped-valleys. Our present airport isn't perfect, but the terrain and other obstructions don't present a huge problem for small general aviation aircraft. The prevailing winds normally run parallel to the highway and the runway close by.
The winds in a bowl-shaped valley often require two runways at an angle.
Since Garden Valley is mostly agricultural, it would cost millions to buy out the wineries, peach orchards, walnut groves and family farms.
From a pilot's point of view, an emergency landing is always a possibility. Engine failure happens most often after take off during the first power reduction. This actually happened to me at San Carlos airport in California. I had enough altitude to make it back to the runway — actually the student pilot learned a great lesson. Without altitude, a pilot is trained to land straight ahead and avoid obstructions. I live on a hill, but if I lived in the middle of Garden Valley, I'd fear an aircraft hitting my home, not to mention the trees I've planted.
Last thought — the airport is funded by federal funds and the FAA, etc., might also object.
Robert Taylor
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.