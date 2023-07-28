Letter: From us parents Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From us parentsWe can share your life, but we cannot live it for you.We can teach you things, but we cannot make you learn.We can give you direction, but we cannot always be there for you.We can take you to church, but we cannot make you believe.We can teach you right from wrong, but we cannot always decide for you.We can offer you advice, but we cannot force it on you.We can teach you respect, but we cannot make you unselfish.We can advise you about friends, but we cannot choose them for you. We can teach you about sex, but we cannot make you pure.We can teach you about drinking and drugs, but we cannot say no for you.We can teach you to obey, but we cannot answer for your actions.We can warn you about sin, but we cannot make your morals.We can pray for you, but we cannot make you walk with God.We can teach you about Jesus, but we cannot make Him your savior.We can show you faith, but we cannot make you trust in Christ.We can teach you about prayer, but we cannot make you pray.We can tell you how to live, but we cannot give you eternal life. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Helen MandonadoWinston React to this story: Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments UrsulaMajor Jul 28, 2023 8:51am Nice thoughts. Add Reply CitizenJoe Jul 28, 2023 7:01am https://kubik.org/lighter/parentchild.htmhttps://www.killschool.ie/sites/default/files/images-docs/parents/From%20Parent%20to%20child.pdfhttps://www.facebook.com/prayerstories/posts/i-gave-you-life-but-i-cannot-live-it-for-youi-can-teach-you-things-but-i-cannot-/489210041147748/ Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Mast and Swenson families to hold private steer sale Sasquatch Festival returns to Glide for a second year Two arrested for murder Douglas County has shortage of veterinarians Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Team and Individual Pitching Team and Individual Batting Team and Individual Batting Team and Individual Pitching The Amundi Evian Championship Par Scores
(2) comments
Nice thoughts.
https://kubik.org/lighter/parentchild.htm
https://www.killschool.ie/sites/default/files/images-docs/parents/From%20Parent%20to%20child.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/prayerstories/posts/i-gave-you-life-but-i-cannot-live-it-for-youi-can-teach-you-things-but-i-cannot-/489210041147748/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.