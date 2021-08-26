Fifty years in hospital work compels me to send a note to my neighbors and friends who have refused the COVID vaccination for whatever reason. Most of you will become infected. Many of you will become ill and a substantial number of you will require hospitalization.
Folks who choose to work at hospitals are almost always kind, caring and competent. The
nursing staff—nicest people on the planet—will call upon you to remove your underwear.
Other staff will have you put on a flimsy gown (open in the back) so procedures like enemas can be “performed.” Phlebotomists will take blood samples daily and apologize for the needle discomfort. Imaging Technicians will perform x-rays, CT scans and other stuff. The intensivist/anesthesiologist will consult and you may be asked to sign a permit to insert a gunbarrel sized tube into your airway. You may survive!
So, to you who are staunchly anti-vaccination, “stay away from this life saving shot” that would deprive you of this modern hospital experience! Or take the shot and keep your underwear on!
Larry J. Hall
Retired Pediatrician
Glide
