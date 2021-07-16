I recently heard of a Douglas County woman, a recent high school graduate, who became infected with COVID-19. She is isolated and uncomfortable, but not likely to die or have long term side effects, although that can never be ruled out. She was of course unvaccinated, because her family and friends did not think COVID could be a threat to her or them.
Now, her attendance at a trade school has been interrupted and others at the trade school are also infected. Her and others plans for completing the school and entering the workforce are on hold, and she is no longer in charge of her life, because she let COVID take charge.
Don't be this person.
If she had been vaccinated, she almost certainly would not have been infected, and could be sure she did not infect others and affect their lives as well.
COVID-19 will come for you whether you like it or not, so take charge of your life, get vaccinated on your schedule and your terms, and don't let COVID interrupt your work, education, social life, or vacation.
Guy Bony
Oakland
Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/woman-refused-vaccines-for-her-daughter-now-she-regrets-it/ar-AAMeRWM?li=BBnbcA1
