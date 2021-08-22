Enough is enough.
Some of the non-vaccinated people's inconsiderate actions are now negatively impacting my life.
Please, let me explain.
I have a serious foot injury that requires extensive surgery, with a shredded tibial tendon, and I'm in a lot of pain. After working hard to expedite my surgery, I was able to secure a June 14 surgery date at the surgery center in Roseburg following the diagnosis from the MRI. Unfortunately, my pre-operation bloodwork revealed an A1C of 10.9, which is way too high of a risk for both infection and proper healing, so my surgery was postponed until my A1C dropped to a safe level.
Clearly, although I was very upset with the delay, it was totally my fault for allowing my blood sugar level to reach that unsafe level. I had to pay the consequences for my actions with significantly restricting my diet and altering my medications for several months, working hard to lower my A1C while still in substantial pain.
I have not taken any high-powered pain medication in fear of becoming addicted over this long waiting period. These actions are in my control. My actions proved to be extremely successful and my A1C dropped to 7.5 in just over two months, allowing the surgery to be rescheduled for Aug. 23.
Wednesday, my surgery was once again postponed to an undetermined date since Mercy Medical Center is experiencing an onslaught of COVID cases, restricting surgeries. In contrast, this is totally our of my control and my surgeon's control.
The blame rests squarely on those individuals that still refuse to get the COVID vaccine, permitting yet another significant rise in local hospitalizations, since 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Go ahead and make your own damn decisions that affect you, but please be considerate of others and understand that your decisions can and most definitely are clearly negatively impacting others.
I am a disabled veteran with over 20 years of service in a tremendous amount of pain and really need to have this surgery to reduce the pain and increase my mobility. Many other citizens in Douglas County are in similar circumstances. Do your part in reducing COVID for the safety and well-being of other community members, and to allow our medical facilities to remain open to those in desperate need.
Get vaccinated now!
Chris Honse
Glide
