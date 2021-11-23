Letter: Given the charges, the judge should've seen this coming? Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tyrone Powell initially had his bail set at $300,000. He told judge Marshall that he was "ill," so he was released from jail without posting any bail!Powell agreed to "seek immediate medical treatment."Of course Tyrone Powell agreed and skipped town. Long gone.His trial is now in limbo and the judge has egg on his face.Big surprise?Oliver WarrenRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ballot initiative would put $750 in every Oregonian's pocket Mace Tipton, last of the Umpquas, and a hidden cemetery Kruse family talks sale of Kruse Farms Winston man sentenced to nearly six years for 2020 sex crimes Roseburg man suspected of coercion, menacing after alleging Nov. 8 home invasion TOP JOBS SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A News Review Carriers NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News COVID-19: Oregon drops outdoor mask requirement Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil Waukesha parade crash suspect's bail raises questions ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last MAN GETS DESCRIPTIVE WHEN IDENTIFYING WOMEN Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
