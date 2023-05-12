I was thrilled to learn that Twila McDonald decided to run for a second term on the Umpqua Community College board of education. Twila has been a very active champion of career technical education including our nursing program at UCC. Over the years, I have been very supportive of the UCC’s nursing program.
Given our aging population in Douglas County, with over 26.3% of us 65 years and older, we need to support the training of nurses. What I had not realized is that UCC students have a 92% pass rate on the NCLEX Exam (premier exam for nurses) and second highest out of 18 programs in the state. What is also great news is UCC has been successfully accepted back to national accreditation with an October visit scheduled for final approval. UCC has always had state accreditation that is required for working locally except for the VA which will now be possible with national accreditation. UCC’s program also allows all our students to go directly into the Oregon Health Science University bachelor of science in nursing program that only takes an additional year.
It takes a great board of education to hire great leaders to take our college to the next level and that has been happening at UCC. Under that leadership UCC plans to launch seven new medical programs: radiology technician, licensed nurse practitioner, surgery technician, respiratory therapy assistant and basic health care certificate. Please join me in keeping the momentum going by supporting Twila McDonald for the UCC Board.
