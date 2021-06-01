Could a drive-in theater revitalize Glendale?
Probably not, but maybe? There is a broken down saw mill littering the landscape, maybe that is a perfect location for an Old Time Drive Inn movie theater or an export driven business. Rural towns need economy that either draws people, exports goods or both. Those are the avenues open to small rural towns, that and a community driven by their members desire for economic prosperity or the opposite, economic surrender.
One thing is certain, the town of Glendale, like many rural towns in transition from boom towns to shrinking resources, needs to adapt or face eventual extinction. I was chatting with a neighbor, an older woman who has lived here for over 50 years, she explained to me the changes the town has gone through. Once bustling, now the landscape is sparse of former businesses that could not compete with Grants Pass and Roseburg.
I researched “transition” towns who revitalize. Gentrification is never the answer, nor is stagnation. Residents in these towns are generally resistant to change, they would prefer things remain as they were when they were in high school. Another neighbor said, “I don't want liberal Californians coming here with new fangled ideas.” I listened and suggested, “Doesn't everyone want things to fit to their liking?”
She nodded agreement. We need a compromise.
Combine the old with the new? There are grants to revitalize small towns. There are thousands of philanthropists eager to fund foundational grants for small businesses/artists/towns; Easthampton, Massachusetts, and Tieton, Washington, are two examples. Sandywood Farms, Rhode Island, is an example of artists revitalizing and balancing affordable housing. The “Good Ole Days” and “innovation” can, should and must coexist.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
