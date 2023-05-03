So we've all all received our ballots recently. Living in Glide for the last 45 years I can't remember more contentious elections than the last two. In the '90s several of the school board members were recalled and I filed a complaint with the state over violations of an open meetings clause in which they were fined a small amount. Those were all good people who administered the district differently than a lot of us had hoped.
In the mail last week were flyers from two candidates currently running for board positions. One had a list of local people of support, many we know personally or had familiar names. The other mailing was a flashy card with fear-mongering headlines from around the state and supported by a host of organizations, with national affiliations. It would seem to me that being endorsed by that many groups, especially the Oregon Liberty Alliance which distributed the mailer, would engender a certain deference to their philosophies. So, coming into a board position with an agenda would mean making decisions based on those ideals, not necessarily the expectations of the community.
I was on the Glide School board for a brief period in the last century. A position had opened up mid-term and I applied with Bob Bernal, who was given the spot after we each had a public interview with the board. Had I known Bob was being considered I would have dropped out, knowing of his integrity. Our questions were innocuous: time considerations and our interests. I was appointed soon after another position opened.
I'm thankful all five of my kids graduated Glide and were under the influence of great teachers. I'm sorry for the ones attending now that have become political and idealogical footballs and teachers under spurious examination.
