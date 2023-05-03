In the wake of recent school board resignations, which was a big step in gaining back transparency and honesty, the board is still suffering from lack of transparency, ability to conduct business or follow the board’s own rules and policy.
At the March 19 meeting, with the board operating with just three members, board member Tim Shaw, candidate for position 2, brought into discussion appointing to the board, two candidates running unopposed in the May election. Board Chair Dan Metz quickly scuttled the discussion stating that legal council had advised against it. There have been several board appointments made recently without any mention of legal liability. Audrey Squires, candidate for position 2 stated that it would take too long to bring the candidates up to speed. Although Audrey and Tim were appointed most recently without any mention of legal liability or any orientation bringing them up to speed. At the end of the meeting when they were appointed, they were sitting in their appointed board seats.
The public comment rules and policy state that “All remarks shall be directed to the entire board and not individual members.” The rules also state that comments will be limited to three minutes and the timekeeper will track the time and the commenter is requested to end their public comment.
A community member initiated comment and immediately was badgering Shaw on his views as a candidate for position 2. Chairman Metz did nothing to stop the direct ambush and allowed it. Timekeeper Squires did not notify the commenter that his time was up after three minutes. The violations of board rules and policy were committed or allowed by Metz and Squires. Glide deserves better than this. Vote Tim Shaw for Glide School Board Position 2. Always A Wildcat
Bob Murray
Glide
