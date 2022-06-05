Two recent letters in The News-Review Public Forum urged that the solution to many of our problems is "God."
I have some questions for those writers (and for others who share that belief):
Which God? There are several gods worshipped by Americans. My guess is that your answer will be, "Why, my God, of course, since that's the only true God!" That sounds rather self-centered and dismissive of believers in other Gods.
We are already a God-worshipping country: 75% of the population are believers; "God" is on our money and in our pledge to the flag; our government is overwhelmingly run by believers (the President, the Supreme Court, almost all members of Congress) — what more is necessary? Do you want to amend the Constitution to make us a theocracy (like Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia)?
Do you realistically think it would have saved lives in the many school shootings if the children had been allowed to pray before the shooter arrive? Or that it would have stopped the shooter if the Ten Commandments had been posted on the classroom wall?
How do you explain the fact that 99% of America's prison population are believers in God, and only 1% are non-believers? How did their belief in God reduce the crime rate?
And how do you explain the fact that many countries where, the population consists of mostly the non-religious, do not have many of our problems, such as mass shootings, high homicide rates, poverty, poor education, etc.? (Countries like Canada, Japan, the northern European countries.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.