Well, this is an unhappy New Year's development: my "new" congressman is Cliff Bentz.
Population growth in Oregon, followed by redistricting after the 2020 census, means that I am now in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. So are many of you who live in the south and eastern parts of Douglas County. We used to be superbly represented by Congressman Peter DeFazio, who is retiring early next year.
Representative Bentz was sworn in at our nation's Capitol on January 3, 2021. He swore to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Three days later, immediately following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bentz voted to nullify the election by not recognizing legally-elected electors from Pennsylvania. Bentz opposes investigating those who attacked our Capitol and Constitution.
Bentz is a lawyer. Bentz knew better. To his credit, he did admit two days later that Joe Biden had won the election. But that is a bit like an aeronautical engineer flapping his arms in an attempt to fly to the moon, only to acknowledge two days later that, uh, gravity exists. He knew better.
Bentz lives in rural Oregon, and he knows that infrastructure is in rotten shape for many Oregonians; nevertheless, Oregon’s single "No!" vote against the Infrastructure and Jobs Act was Congressman Cliff Bentz. The Act was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Oregonians to rebuild our roads and bridges and expand our broadband for improved rural access. Bentz opposed the River Democracy Act, which would add nearly 4,700 miles of designated wild and scenic rivers across Oregon. Well, sure: Bentz is supported by Koch Industries and other anti-environmental organizations and PACs.
Bentz knows better, but acts against our Constitution and against his constituents. We must help him leave the Capitol next year.
(3) comments
Point of clarification: I don't feel "cheated"--not a bit. That word choice was the headline writer's; the headlines are usually pretty accurate, but this one is off the mark.
I've not been cheated. The new maps are pretty well-drawn, and the census and redistricting are mandated by the Constitution. I *am* all in favor of national legislation that would make redistricting scientific, mathematically efficient, fair, and non-partisan, and build as many competitive districts as feasible within those parameters.
Unfortunately for you Bend s now in HD-5, so your district will be redder than it was before
Yep. R+26 last I checked. And Art Robinson is now my State Senator.
Hmmm....Dallas ("Filthy Traitors!") Heard, vs. Art ("Radiation is good for you, and besides, HIV doesn't cause AIDS, and Abolish all public schools!") Robinson.
That said, I think it's possible CD2 voters may choose to reject someone like Bentz who works against their interests.
I can hope. And work.
Because Hope is not the thing with feathers. It's a sewer rat.
(Caitlin Seida)
https://lyriclife.captivate.fm/episode/caitlin-seida-hope-is-not-a-bird-emily-its-a-sewer-rat
