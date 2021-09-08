Any observer of history knows invading Afghanistan is a blunder. With all respect due to the brave Americans who served our country there and the events of September 11, that created the justification for the Bush administration to invade Afghanistan, it is still a blunder of the first magnitude. No one who has invaded this place has ever left happy.
Alexander the Great squandered his forces chasing tribesmen there in 329 BC and invaded the Indus Valley to get out. Genghis Khan, controlled the world from Korea to Kiev and suffered his only defeat at Parwan in the 13th Century. The British got whipped three times in the 19th century. In their escape from Kabul in 1842 every single person in the British column was butchered except for one man, a Doctor Bryden. He became an honored guest passed from tribe to tribe on his way to the Khyber Pass. The Russians, adjacent and ruthless, got whipped in the ‘90s and got out bleeding all the way.
What possessed the American military commanders to think the US could go into Afghanistan and anything different would happen? After spending 300 million dollars a day over 20 years they were surprised as Afghan tribesmen gathered their strength to drive out the infidels. How was the CIA caught unaware? While President Biden has accepted responsibility, the fault here is with senior US military planners regardless of who is President.
We learned in Viet Nam to not go into a war without clear exit goals and you can not defeat indigenous people with an army. The defense industry made colossal fortunes and colonels became generals but the young people of our nation paid the price in blood and the Afghans will go back to fighting one another. It is a tradition in Afghanistan.
Richard Chasm
Dillard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.