It is with heavy heart we say good bye to the Bi-Mart Pharmacy. They have given my family and many others such good care and information.
In case you did not get the memo, Monday the 18th of October is their last day. You will have to make a choice of another pharmacy.
I liked the fact of the walk up outside or going inside. You might strike up a conversation while you waited with a friend you into or a perfect stranger.
I wish the wonderful pharmacists, techs and sales associates all the best! My heart is sad for Sutherlin and Winston, whom I suppose are losing their pharmacy's also.
It is said often "it's just business," following the bottom line, but often it's personal. It leaves a big hole in the care given to the community.
Jennifer High
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.