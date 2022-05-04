Our schools are falling apart. We have heard this time and time again from educators and community members around the area. It is true, they are crumbling. However, Roseburg Public Schools has been pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into keeping those classrooms in “good enough” shape for our kids.
Good enough that as many as five generations have walked the halls in the Old Main at Roseburg High School. Good enough, that many teachers have less than three power outlets in their classrooms to power all the technology that is required to reach our students. Good enough, that many buildings go days and weeks without heat in the winter months. Good enough, that many of our campuses are open to any passerby. The question is, is this good enough?
The answer is a hard no. Roseburg can do better, and we must do better.
Our schools are the cornerstone of our community. They are the place that our next generation learns to be doctors, loggers, electricians, welders, and teachers.
Our community must pass this bond so our kids can learn in safe, clean, and comfortable classrooms. A place where the next generation of engineers and auto mechanics learn the trade before they are old enough to vote. It is the responsibility of our community to support this bond by voting yes for Roseburg schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.