The July 16 GOP reply to the local Democrats’ guest column shows a lack of understanding, empathy and the GOP’s commitment to lies and misinformation.
Ms. Page’s column was terrific. She explained why she was a Democrat and her soulful feelings about her parents. She then clearly explained the strengths of the Democrats and their shortcomings. A brave and well-written guest column. Much different than the irrational response the GOP gave.
The local GOP criticized Dems for “working in lockstep.” Exactly what a strong, organized party does. It’s brilliant! Far different than the clown show that’s the National GOP or Trump’s crime-ridden presidency. It took 15 votes to elect McCarthy as speaker and he barely won. McCarthy said on Jan. 7, 2020, Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 coup and insurrection and those responsible “must be held accountable.” But recently McCarthy said Biden is weaponizing the DOJ in the witch hunt. Obviously if you’re “blaming the refs (DOJ-FBI) then you’re losing the game.”
Consider this: 19 GOP state attorney generals are requesting and even getting personal confidential health records of patients who have traveled out of state for their health care/abortion services. They want to prosecute these people. Potentially for murder. So no patient confidentiality regarding your health records may soon be on the horizon. So much for a conservative limited government. Think big brother.
Trump and his cult-like followers endorse the big lie and want a fascist government. The GOP is in lock step posing a serious threat to our democracy. Republicans clearly do not support our Constitution, our democracy and their oath of office. That’s the main difference between Dems-Republicans.
It’s lunacy to support Trump, who has 37 felony indictments and more coming. He lost both houses and the presidency. That’s whom your local GOP supports.
