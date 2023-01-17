A new year of endless craziness. I was hopeful that the never-ending battles of 2022 would have diminished, but I was wrong. This new year of Congress is about to become the body detached from its head.
See, any working body requires a sound mind and intellect. In the passing of the gavel, we saw a feckless attempt at Russian roulette. The danger comes to our body of government. So the new far-right "beyond reason Trumpster representatives" appear to be leading the march. The GOP is wrapped up in an adolescent frenzy of whose got testosterone.
As the Democratic Party sat watching the spectacle, they presented themselves as united and solid. The GOP appears to be so unlike any GOP in history. Perhaps, Kevin McCarthy got what he deserved, a troop of kindergartners and spoiled and disrespectful followers. Of course, not all GOP members or Democratic members are perfect, but some do know how to govern and do the job without drawing attention.
As we start this 2023 year at the casino table in Congress, we will place our chips where seems fit. We will not gamble with stupid. We won't be drawn to mud fights. And most of all, we will not sell our souls to Kevin or the feckless few who want the government to topple in the name of Trump. Trump is over.
Now is the time to move on. I invite all my Republican friends to join me in condemning the antics, doing good work and getting the people's business done.
