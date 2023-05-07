Several Public Forum letter writers objected to The News-Review’s choice to publish an unsigned Guest Column: “Parties have shifted, GOP puts America first” (published April 23). I agree that readers have a right to know who writes opinion columns. Honest writers stand behind what they say.

(4) comments

melrosereader
melrosereader

I stand, sort of, corrected. Someone did the research on who wrote the anonymous letter from the local GOP. And I will copy/paste their names here. Noteworthy is that Steve Hammerson, who is running for Roseburg School Board, is apparently one of the signors. And here is the link to the original Guest Column submitted by the local GOP. https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/guest_col/guest-column-parties-have-shifted-gop-puts-america-first/article_67660ab6-e088-11ed-b60e-671aefe31129.html

And here is the signors list.

Athlyn Williams

Barbara Crawford

Faith Mendenhall

Loretta Johnson

Tom Dole

Michaela Hammerson

Richard Vander Velden

Steve Hammerson

Cathye Curreri

Todd Vaughn

Terry Noonkester

Christi Warren

Donna Torres

Sheri Brady

Lisa Lanza

Doug Mendenhall

Andrea Roth

1776
1776

I wonder which Republicans are upset about this. I've only seen Democrats raising this issue.

melrosereader
melrosereader

Ms.Williams makes her point well.

You know, if you submit an opinion piece to a newspaper, your name should be on it. Otherwise you either do not have the courage of your convictions or you are a coward.

Can't help but notice that a few Dems have submitted guest columns at the request of the N-R editor. And they have signed their names: Joe Yetter, Betsy Cunningham. Maybe others that I have missed.

What's wrong with the Republicans? Are you afraid or embarrassed?

tadinrsbg
tadinrsbg

I looked Diane Williams up on the Voter's database. Surprise...she is a Democrat!

