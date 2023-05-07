Several Public Forum letter writers objected to The News-Review’s choice to publish an unsigned Guest Column: “Parties have shifted, GOP puts America first” (published April 23). I agree that readers have a right to know who writes opinion columns. Honest writers stand behind what they say.
This column purports to represent the Douglas County Republican Party but puts forth extreme statements that many Republicans do not support. For example, the authors express their opposition to “establishment Republicans” like President George H. W. Bush and his son among others whom the writers say joined with “Marxist Democrats” ... with a goal of destroying “the United States of America as a Constitutional Republic.” That strikes me as a radical belief not commonly held by all Republicans and one that should be owned by those who wrote the opinion piece.
These anonymous Republican authors also express this idea: “If Donald Trump does not win the 2024 election, the United States of America as a Constitutional Republic will inevitably be destroyed.” Those key ideas are not universal truths but personal opinions which require the writer(s) to own up to the ideas expressed. Do the authors lack confidence in their opinions?
I’ve received angry phone calls and other push-back after letters or columns I’ve written have appeared in The News-Review and consider those responses to be part of the cost of sticking up for my beliefs. What are these GOP column writers afraid of?
(4) comments
I stand, sort of, corrected. Someone did the research on who wrote the anonymous letter from the local GOP. And I will copy/paste their names here. Noteworthy is that Steve Hammerson, who is running for Roseburg School Board, is apparently one of the signors. And here is the link to the original Guest Column submitted by the local GOP. https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/guest_col/guest-column-parties-have-shifted-gop-puts-america-first/article_67660ab6-e088-11ed-b60e-671aefe31129.html
And here is the signors list.
Athlyn Williams
Barbara Crawford
Faith Mendenhall
Loretta Johnson
Tom Dole
Michaela Hammerson
Richard Vander Velden
Steve Hammerson
Cathye Curreri
Todd Vaughn
Terry Noonkester
Christi Warren
Donna Torres
Sheri Brady
Lisa Lanza
Doug Mendenhall
Andrea Roth
I wonder which Republicans are upset about this. I've only seen Democrats raising this issue.
Ms.Williams makes her point well.
You know, if you submit an opinion piece to a newspaper, your name should be on it. Otherwise you either do not have the courage of your convictions or you are a coward.
Can't help but notice that a few Dems have submitted guest columns at the request of the N-R editor. And they have signed their names: Joe Yetter, Betsy Cunningham. Maybe others that I have missed.
What's wrong with the Republicans? Are you afraid or embarrassed?
I looked Diane Williams up on the Voter's database. Surprise...she is a Democrat!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.