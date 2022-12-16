Gov. Brown’s death row sentence commutations demonstrate conflicting beliefs

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Wayne Medley

Sutherlin

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

George Weston
George Weston

I believe abortion and death with dignity are individual choices and not the governments. There is another story in today's paper about the death penalty being botched many times. You might want to read that. Also, it has been proven that it cost more to have death row individuals in prison, then those who serve life in prison without parole. Those of you complain about costs should look at the whole picture.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.