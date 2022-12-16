Gov. Brown’s death row sentence commutations demonstrate conflicting beliefs
Governor Brown is leaving soon, but first, she delivered Oregonians a “parting gift” by commuting the death sentences of 17 killers declaring that; “justice is not advanced by taking a life.” I wonder what sort of benevolence this sends to victims’ families, aspiring murderers — including those invoking Oregon’s assisted suicide law — and thousands of abortions. Let’s get back to that ...
Oregon retains the death penalty for the worst. But, no one’s been executed since 1997, so who’s zooming who? Activists say the death penalty is disproportionate to minorities. There are 24 death row inmates; two Blacks, two Native Americans, three Hispanic and 17 whites.
Democrats run Oregon, and with their lax approach toward the sacredness of humanity, one allowing “unrestricted” abortion, they’re rightfully labeled as the “party of innocent death.”
Brown said; “the state should not be in the business of executing people” — well, I guess it’s time to divest that $15 million to Big Abortion by lawmakers this year! Or the “Death with Dignity Act” physician-assisted suicide (the “state” personified) is involved in executing people.
Kate, your statement eviscerates your conflicting beliefs, as she claims the death penalty is “immoral.” If so, then the only consistent approach is that it’s always immoral, or, if it’s immoral when the recipient is guilty, then it must be immoral if the person is blameless.
Though a Democrat espousing something categorically true is a rare sighting, Brown ends with, “It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction.” Execution is final, there is no undoing it, and when it’s a punishment leveled against an innocent person, it is perhaps the most egregious injustice in a “civilized” society. But when a guy kidnaps a toddler, electrocutes her, rapes her, stabbed her and he lives? I say close the bar — get a rope.
(1) comment
I believe abortion and death with dignity are individual choices and not the governments. There is another story in today's paper about the death penalty being botched many times. You might want to read that. Also, it has been proven that it cost more to have death row individuals in prison, then those who serve life in prison without parole. Those of you complain about costs should look at the whole picture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.