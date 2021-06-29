I write this letter during a record shattering heatwave. It's only early summer yet we are reaching temperatures that are historically unprecedented.
We are in a climate crisis. Climate change/global warming is real! Yet, there are those who wish to live in denial. This is all too true for the majority of our political leaders and wannabes in Southern Oregon, especially Douglas County.
When your political philosophy is based on "running the government like a business," denial becomes ingrained. Business acumen and salesmanship does not make for ideal government leadership, especially when the business-people discredit scientific knowledge. Generational wisdom is dismissed when the Lord gods of business and their egos reign supreme!
This business model of government has resulted in a political vacuum producing "nostalgia makers" whose only solution to our environmental crisis is to return to the glory days of logging, relaxing our environmental "ideas" and growing 40 years old trees. In other words, their solution to solve this dire situation is to continue the harm to our planet.
Our window of opportunity to prevent an ecological collapse is closing. We need realistic and enlightening leadership willing to meet this existential challenge rather than wax nostalgic. We can not "... beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."
We want leadership that will transform our economy into a sustainable one, incorporating ecology and equity which benefits and protects the rights of people, nature and future generations. Growing trees is great but we must preserve our mature forests for their biodiversity and carbon sequestration value.
Salesmanship is useful but limited. We simply cannot negotiate our way out of this crisis. Only a government that is held together by citizens respecting nature will resolve this situation. The world we live in can no longer be commodified.
John Hunter
Tenmile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.