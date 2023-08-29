I said our local GOP was embracing extremism. Their talk about civil war if Trump isn’t elected sounds like fanaticism to me. After urging Republicans and Democrats to talk, I got more than I expected.
Members of the GOP Executive Board wrote in to share their views.
Richard Vander Velden said 17 counties had avoided Marxist (Democratic) bullets by electing America First (AF) candidates. He wants the same thing to happen here.
That’s fair. Every political group has the right to organize candidates for office.
He said AF is not GOP. He’s right. It’s extreme MAGA. He wants Douglas County to elect all AF.
Todd Vaughn went further. He said they believed it was the correct choice to prepare for civil war if Trump lost, but he preferred a comparison to the Revolutionary War. He talked about the 3%, taking up arms and being willing to die.
That’s Three Percenter talk, Todd!
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Three Percenters adhere to radical conspiracy theories and anti-government paranoia. It has repeatedly led to violence, such as fire-bombings and the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer.
Todd said Marxist globalists (Democrats) should probably be terrified if Trump loses because MAGA Republicans are ready to die for freedom.
That’s coming from a member of the Republican Executive Board.
Listen, Republicans: Talk among yourselves and then come back and tell us if you’re really ready to take up arms if Trump loses. Are you really willing to fight to the death, maybe taking some of your neighbors with you as you go? All for Trump and MAGA?
There are voices of reason here that respond to Letters to the Editor. They’re vibrant and intelligent, and I appreciate it.
But I’d just like to say once…. Anybody that subscribes to the anti-American stench of Trump politics deserves the full wrath of the American people that will come down on it. He is treasonous for trying to negate the true vote against him.
Bring it, maga. Just like the previous civil war, you’ll lose. You’re on the wrong side of history.
Hoping Roseburg is better than that.
Gayle, I thought it was interesting that in a recent interview, Tucker Carlson invited Trump to endorse violence and civil war, but Trump declined, although he did indicate that oh gosh, people are really mad. I figure that Trump is being careful now, considering what judges might do, since he is out on bail.
The radicals who have taken over the local GOP have no such constraints.
Personally, I consider it un-American and utterly reprehensible to advocate for civil war and violence.
In 1972, I raised my right hand and swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Nobody has ever relieved me of that oath, nor would I want anyone to.
I'm certainly not preparing for civil war. I think at this stage, it's possible to win over enough of the MAGAs and 3%ers and Q-believers with sweet reason.
I agree with you CitizenJoe. There's no way I want any kind of civil war or revolution because history tells us that it pits neighbor against neighbor and brother against brother. Terry Noonkester said she was preparing for civil war only to defend against people like the rioters in Portland. No rioters from Portland ever made it down here. The police arrested people who got violent, both on the left and the right. A man from Indiana was sentenced to 10 years for attacking police. He wasn't even from Oregon. His phone showed he traveled around the country causing trouble. It was never reported if he was on the left or right. He just wanted to cause trouble.
Most of the Republicans and MAGAsI know are pretty nice, friendly, decent people. They're probably like Terry, with no intention of harming anyone, except the really bad troublemakers and she'd do that in self-defense.
As you know, that's not how war works.
I hope that our neighbors in the GOP will listen to sweet reason and give up on ideas of civil war as a rational response to political disagreement. I'd hate to think that my neighbors in Douglas County would be willing to shoot me if Trump loses the election. That's what i want them to think about. What exactly is their idea of civil war or revolution?
