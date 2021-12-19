We were driving north on I5, one recent rainy, foggy morning. Convoys of trucks rolled south and north. I sometimes smile at the drivers as they go by. I know those drives must get very long and lonely. Human contact is important, even if the trucks tower above and drivers must focus on everyone's safety.
It's the holidays. Truckers deliver our groceries, cars, implements, fuels: almost everything we use and need. Where would we be without them? Like our amazing health care workers, educators, non-profits and others, truckers uplift our communities.
Truckers have much to deal with: time away from family, not seeing their children or spouses for days on end; isolation in remote areas with no internet or phone access, or gridlocked in cities' traffic; health issues from prolonged sitting; challenges of eating healthy on the road; loading and unloading at unsafe and awkward job sites; the necessity of driving in hazardous conditions.
Truckers often miss their home time due to hours of waiting on loads, so their "down time" is consumed on the road, sleeping at truck stops.
There is a lot that they deal with to deliver the goods we need or want.
This holiday season, along with thanking all the folks that make your community, state and country a better place to live, please include truckers in your list. How about less complaining about lack of “stuff” due to COVID, backlogs and employee shortages. Be grateful for those that miss their families and put up with challenging conditions to deliver what we need.
Gratitude is this season’s best gift of all.
P.S.: America needs truckers! UCC has a superb training program, and many companies will even sponsor tuition. Four weeks to a new career.
