Keystone job loss is 11,000 and counting according to the last reports I heard. The governor of Nebraska said that some of the highly specialized welders earned $130 an hour. (And worth every penny in my opinion.) Most of the 11,000 jobs were prevailing wage. There were support outfits associated with the project that Biden sent to the bottom also. Every job represented a family unit. All of those people are suffering and the country at large will suffer because of Biden's pen. President Trump brought energy independence and made us an exporter of gas and oil. Does writer Cooper thinks this is "trivial" also? Cooper's high toned obfuscation does not answer the basic questions about the direction the left is taking us now. I'd say that the nebulous Green New Deal is a poor trade for Keystone. This is just the beginning I fear.
Mike Heath
Myrtle Creek
(1) comment
Uh, no. 11,000 jobs were "lost" in the same sense that I "lost" a few hundred million dollars when my Lotto ticket turned worthless. Those 11,000 "jobs" were in some future speculative 2021, not this one. And they were to be temporary, maybe 3-4 months on average; with a projected full-time permanent employment of 50. Fifty jobs. Fifty. No commas, no zeroes.
Further, the Green New Deal and its varied incarnations and iterations would lead to millions of new jobs over several years. Warren's plan, for example, cited 10.6 million new jobs.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/would-a-green-new-deal-add-or-kill-jobs1/
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2021/01/22/keystone-pipeline-jobs-lost-joe-biden-executive-order-cancel-fact-check/6673822002/
