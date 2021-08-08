Grocery Outlet's supermarket and the owners' decision to move to a larger store to expand its services, is of course their choice and business driven. Unfortunately the loss of this supermarket on the west side will result in a food desert, defined by the USDA as 'limited access to affordable and healthy food.' What we do have on the west side of town, is limited income housing, the elderly and people who 'walk' to the store for food and commodities.
This would be an ideal time for our business leaders/City/Commissioners (anyone else with influence?) to step in and offer incentives to markets like Sherm's, to develop a 'Sherm's Annex,' possibly to help offset any losses they might incur with the new WinCo moving into their neighborhood! or Fred Meyer who complain of lack of space at their current location, 'Junior Freddies?' The current GO store is already set up as a supermarket, freezers, shelving, check out stations, generator etc.,
Please think about the impact on our vulnerable citizens with the loss of yet another market on the west side. There has been a drive in recent years, from our health care community and medical insurance, regarding the importance of promoting health in our community, access to healthy and affordable food is a pretty basic component of that.
Ally Gottfried
Roseburg
(2) comments
I get tired of everything trying to locate right next to another business of the same....spread out! There used to be a Drive-n-Save where Grocery Outlet is going....ok....but there was a Safeway downtown, Price Less where Grocery Outlet is now, and Michael's IGA at the end of Harvard...it was better for all then.
[thumbup] I agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.