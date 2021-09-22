I tire of "professionals" like Dr. Bruns News/Review Sept. 21 letter begging us to get the shot! Several flawed assumptions drive his concept, but delta can't be eradicated. This virus is so deeply embedded in the world's population that, unlike polio, eradication is unachievable. SARS-CoV-2 and its myriad mutations will circulate like an uncurbable Flu virus.
Dr. Bruns unfounded assumption is that these vaccines are perfectly safe, and effective. Wrong, because delta vaccine reduces, not eliminates infection and transmission according to the CDC and 100% acceptance of the vaccines won't stop delta — it's permanent like the common cold virus too.
His major misconception is that the vaccine is safe. Hundreds of reliable scientists, and serious research MD's recognize its risks that are rare, but not trivial. Side effects include cardiac and thrombotic conditions, Bell’s Palsy, Guillain Barre syndrome, and anaphylaxis. Additionally, thousands have died or permanently disabled from this shot. Virologist MD's fear, autoimmune conditions and forms of disease enhancement, i.e., the vaccines can make people more vulnerable to reinfection by SARS-CoV-2 and shingles. NO THANKS!
This vaccine generates powerful antigens that direct the immune system to attack delta. However, if everybody's vaccinated then once a mutant bug (epsilon) develops, it will spread – vaccinated or not.
Logically, the FDA hasn't approved the delta vaccine providing only 180-days of durability (Pfizer/DHHS/CDC) before “booster” shots are required — forever — until the next strain "epsilon" (next Greek letter for identification — 21 letters left).
My point: repeated boosters create bigger risks. The essence is: Exceedingly powerful boosters are required for each new Greek letter variant.
"Dr. Welby's" letter revels his lack knowledge and research about this snake oil peddled by authoritarian politicians via "Emergency Use Authorization," but he's a distinguished "doctor" so listen! "Anti-vaxers" resist his misinformation!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
