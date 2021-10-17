Our society, even our own city, is recently caught in a conflict over the rights of personal privacy and liberty versus the rights of the greater society to remain safe from an infectious disease. This disease, Covid, has now killed over 750,000 Americans. A safe and effective vaccine exists—it is certainly safer than the disease itself—but some argue that they cannot be forced to receive the vaccine. They say the decision is their own, and that a vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and beyond the powers of government.
We must be reminded that a similar situation existed in our country when smallpox was killing thousands. Vaccination was mandated, and some refused, saying it was an over-reach of government. The Jacobson v. Massachusetts case presented before the US Supreme Court in 1905 resolved that question. The court decided that a vaccination mandate was both necessary and constitutional. Justice John Marshall Harlan explained, "In every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand" and that real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own liberty, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others." In other words, the US Supreme Court decided that personal liberty does not include your right to make other people sick. The government does indeed have the right to force you to be vaccinated or to create consequences for your refusal.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
It’s time for public health vaccine messaging to focus less on what getting jabbed means for society, and more on what not getting vaccinated can mean for individuals. In other words, it’s time to get disgusting. Anti-smoking campaigns and anti-drug campaigns have used upsetting medical descriptions and imagery in public service announcements. Why not go there with COVID?
On the Reddit forum, nurses trade stories of COVID patients with maggots in their sinus cavities, of something called “COVID poop” which apparently causes sores for some patients on ventilators, of unvaccinated COVID-positive pregnant women who go into labor prematurely while intubated and die before they meet their infants.
Researchers have found that men who have had COVID are six times more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction. Research has shown that many COVID patients who end up intubated also end up suffering fungal infections. COVID-19 renders many sufferers disabled in the long term in a country with a social safety net that is full of holes, something that disability advocates have been sounding the alarm on for months.
And why isn’t the cost of COVID being shouted from the rooftops? The average COVID hospital stay costs somewhere between $17,000 and $20,000. That’s about twice as much as the average American household has in savings. If you don’t believe me, go to GoFundMe and search for “COVID.”
The push for vaccines still uses language that is too sanitized from the reality of COVID. Lots of “togethers” and “we’s” and appeals to decency, like this country hasn’t spent the last year and a half proving that the people who are keeping the pandemic alive don’t care about anybody but themselves. A small but very loud portion of the population even seems to get off on hurting other people.
It’s past time to get personal and to get disgusting if that’s what it takes to convince those who have ignored everything else all this time. To stop appealing to selflessness, since the people receptive to that message have already been reached, and start appealing to selfishness.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/its-time-to-get-personal-and-nasty-with-vaccine-resistors
As per your remark, I am a doctor and not a Constitutional lawyer. However, in case you missed it, I quoted the Supreme Court Justice that wrote the
majority opinion on Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905. Ostensibly, he was both a lawyer and an authority on the US. Constitution. On the other hand, your understandings of vaccines, mRNA vaccines in particular, virology and infectious
disease are so woefully wrong and inadequate that it is obvious you are not a doctor. This leads me to wonder, what doctor are you quoting? Dr. Laura Ingraham? Dr. Lars Larson? Dr. Tucker Carlson? To quote the great Physicist, Wolfgang Pauli, "Scomo, you are not even wrong."
I didn’t realize that Scott Mendeldin was a doctor and a Constitutional lawyer- silly me.
Good letter, Scott[thumbup]
And yet Biden lets thousands of illegal people swarm into our country who are NOT vaccinated....really?
My dear, you are not a wretch. You are a kvetch.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] For real, Scott! Was just thinking the same thing!
Wretched, you are aware that your news guy Alex Jones admitted in court that he was playing a character on his show, right? He makes up lies as he goes along.
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/329071-alex-jones-playing-a-character-says-lawyer
