Unfortunately, Measure 114 offers little more than wishful thinking in regards to combating “gun violence” (actually, people violence) with no evidence to back it up. While many of these laws are proposed and supported by well-meaning people and groups, most of them fail to consider all the issues that are involved in the actual implications of such laws. They are long on idealism and short on realism, as they are emotionally based and not realistically well thought out.
Proponents say it will reduce suicides (which account for 82% of gun deaths in the state), mass shootings and other gun violence. One paper even went so far as to claim measure 114 would help reduce the number of suicides by making it illegal to sell weapons using magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Absolutely ludicrous. Hopefully, (but not realistically) it would also increase the time needed to reload a semi- automatic weapon thereby giving someone the opportunity to stop the shooter.
Proponents also ignore the fact that many lives have been saved by the judicious use of firearms by people exercising their constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment rights. It also ignores the fact that none of these “active shooter” situations have been perpetrated by a duly licensed concealed carrier, not one. This measure will surely be successfully challenged in court and rendered unconstitutional and invalid. What is needed now is for our legislature to get tough on criminals and criminal acts and make sure the DA’s put perpetrators away and that law enforcement has the power and backing to prevent many of these shootings before they happen. Many individuals committing these shootings have given plenty of clues that they need help. It doesn’t help anyone to deprive honest people from protecting themselves.
