I’d like to offer some thoughts on the familiar theme of “Let’s hate guns.”
When the Ukranian authorities handed out fully automatic AK-47 and AK-74 rifles to their citizens for the defense of their country, they didn’t have to tell them which end the bullets came out of.The U.S. Supreme court has ruled that the Second Amendment speaks of an individual right to bear arms, not some nebulous National Guard which did not exist in 1791.
Adversarial questions supposedly supported by “facts” remind us that manipulation of data can supplant real facts. There are 1.67 million uses of firearms in self-defense annually in our country, normally with no shots fired according to a 2021 study by political economist William Engles. During the 20th century, every dictator and some “free countries” disarmed their citizenry. They did it by mandatory registration. As Mao said, “Power comes out of the barrel of a gun.”
Then, as now, it had nothing to do with crime. Look up Project Exile in Roanoke, Virginia, which was so successful that it was used in many other cities. Somehow the media missed that entirely.
Remember the WWII pictures of Englishmen posing with common American firearms including mere .22 rifles donated to them by Americans because their government had disarmed them? They rightfully feared the mighty German military.
We are on the downhill side of our nation’s history. Civilian disarmament fits nicely into that program.
After Pearl Harbor, Japanese Admiral Yamamoto said he feared that they had awakened a sleeping giant. History shows that he was right, back then.
The shootings in our country are terrible symptoms of a rot much deeper than gun ownership by the law abiding.
I've known places where guns have been lying around for years and have never jumped up and shot anyone.
