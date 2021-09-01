Last year in the early stages of COVID-19 (before the current paranoia set in), we were told that older folks and those who were overweight or had pre-existing conditions were the most vulnerable to the infection and when vaccines became available, it was decided that those would be first in line for the shots. Since I ticked all of the boxes, I felt it would be prudent to line up when my turn came and so I did. Although I was not necessarily fearful of COVID, having taken the juice, I am now more concerned about it than I ever was of the COVID, itself. Should have researched, but that's on me.
In the following months, various means have been used to convince the populace to get vaxxed , ranging from financial incentives to fear tactics and now threats to one's livelihoods and punitive withholding from wages and salaries. Why would this be happening, if the if these products were safe and effective?
Even more troubling, is the tone of the national discourse. Hate filled diatribes are becoming commonplace in our national media and even in this very column, as irrational fear gives way to vitriol. Please people! Take a breath, for certainly, hatefulness will take us down faster than any illness. If you believe in God, put your trust in him, if not, put your trust in vaccine, But please allow others make their own choices.
Finally, to the author of "....virus or hubris" (Richard Worthey) in Friday's The News-Review: be careful what you attribute to God, for your letter spoke truth, in that the vaccine was made by 'mere mortals" but history may yet prove that they were not in fact, inspired by heaven.
Ed Armstrong
Winston
