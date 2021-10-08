Well, I was not going to do it. I was going to try to ignore it, but I have had my heart in this for 60 years. So I finally got out my "bloody coat hanger" T-shirt and once again am preparing to to do whatever is needed to help women take control of their reproductive rights.
Never in my wildest dreams did I think all these years later, after joining pro choice groups, standing with feminists to make people understand that women need to step up in the most important issue of all. If you cannot control your own reproductive rights, what have you got?
Life is short. I am plagued with arthritis and I will have to march with some props this time, But I will do it.
I just hope there is enough turn out, fervor, and emotion to stop a supreme court that has become a "cabal of partisan hacks!"
Cleo Kale
Roseburg
