Being the son of a WW II Submarine commander I grew up with respect for the Navy and my Dad's "code": "Honor, Duty, Pride". Dad accepted the burden of a sub commander for significant life issues.
After college I became an USAF officer. As a pilot, and squadron commander I too accepted responsibility for the death's of my men in Vietnam. Command is lonely. People die, and commanders reflect upon each one.
In my case one who died over Hanoi resulted in a letter to me from his Dad. It read: “Major Medley, You are responsible for the death of my son in Vietnam, so you might keep his Purple Heart as a memory of your decision that killed him". I kept it as a reminder that command has consequences.
I didn't shift under the burden of responsibility. I blamed myself for my decisions. I didn't refute that man's pain with platitudes. His criticism as the price that comes with command.
The contrast between my command and Biden as Commander In Chief is stark. My shoulders supported my responsibility. I understood the agony that father suffered and his expression was natural. Parents are permitted to grieve the loss of a child in combat without refutation or diminished by platitudes.
As Commander in Chief, Biden’s shoulders small - he reflects no honor by blaming other's while engaging in comparing the non-combat death of his son to the pain of 13 parents whose kid's died in the atrocity of withdrawing from Afghanistan
Biden mouthed the words of President Truman; “the buck stops here.” President Truman believed it. Biden's was dumb and desperate.
His psychopathy guides a plagiarist and liar who lacks Honor, Duty, Pride that's manifest for command. Biden simply can't do better.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
When you claim 13 soldiers died in the "atrocity" in Afghanistan and "Biden simply can't do better," why aren't you writing letters about the atrocity occurring every day here in Douglas County?
Those 13 soldiers who died in Afghanistan knowingly accepted the risk of their jobs, unlike the 101 Douglas County residents who've unnecessarily died from Covid since June 30th when the Governor turned Covid restriction control over the our County Commissioners. Every press release from the Commissioners "express their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all family members." Yet, those same County Commissioners have done nothing different to prevent more loss of life. How is that NOT an atrocity?
