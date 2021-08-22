Maybe it would help the overcrowding in the hospital by unvaccinated COVID patients and encourage more people to get the COVID vaccination if the hospital would simply adopt this policy: No one will be admitted to the hospital who cannot provide proof of vaccination against COVID.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
Richard, I absolutely understand the gut reaction and sentiment behind this suggestion. At my lizard – brain level, I feel precisely the same way. Some of my higher centers, too.
However, this would be absolutely unethical. In medicine, we treat people without any assessment of "fault" on their part, but only based on medical need. On the battlefield, enemy combatants get the same level of care given to our own military, and in a civilian emergency room, a wounded bank robber gets the same best care as does a wounded bank teller from the same robbery.
I taught medical ethics for years, and chaired a hospital ethics committee for a couple years. We faced down this issue any number of times.
I received nearly annual training on the law of war, for decades. In the war against this virus, we need to maintain our ethical standards.
That suggestion is unethical.
melrosereader: exactly
