As Precinct Committee Persons who voted at the Oregon Republican Party Nominating Convention on Friday in Roseburg, we urge the Douglas County Commissioners to honor the choice of the people and appoint Steve Loosley to be our next House District 2 State Representative.

Among the three highest candidates, Steve Loosley received a point value of 7,055.92 (38%), Elias LaLande 6,250.91 (33%), and Christine Goodwin (5,430.06 (29%). Although the Oregon Constitution allows the commissioners to appoint any of those nominated, the precinct representatives have voted and made a clear choice.

As representatives of the people in House District 2, we encourage the Douglas County Commissioners to honor our choice and appoint Steve Loosley to be our next State Representative in the Oregon Legislature.

Larry Rich

Alpha Rich

Holli Morton

James Siano, Sr.

Patrick Lewandowski

Valynn Currie

David Jaques

Marcia Jaques

Linda Hellenthal

Dick Drawz

Rob Price

Karissa Beals

Bud Kovachy

Joyce Kovachy

