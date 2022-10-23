My husband and I attended the League of Women Voters public forum at the library Tuesday night at which Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis spoke about the voting process and current safety measures of our mail-in ballot system.

mword
mword

I spent time learning about the electoral process at the local and state level. There are many safeguards. I feel tremendous gratitude to live in Oregon, where voting is valued and every effort has been made to make voting a safe, clean and easy process for citizens,

To me, asking legitimate questions is how we learn. But anyone who tries to create doubt and suspicion about our election process for their own personal gain is a creep and a traitor. We've seen that locally and nationally.

It's a political strategy used by would-be tyrants and meant to sow doubt in America. Over and over again, investigations and the courts have found that allegations of stolen elections are untrue. In some states, voters are being intimidated.

It's our job to make sure that never happens in Oregon.

