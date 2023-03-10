In the City of Roseburg, there are boundaries that should be protected by the following Roseburg Municipal Code Title 7 offenses Chapter 7.12 enhanced law enforcement areas;
"Enhanced law enforcement areas are designated to protect the public from those whose illegal conduct poses a threat to safety and welfare. Enhanced law enforcement areas include the area within the City of Roseburg encircled by the following boundary (and including those portions of the streets and rights-of-way mentioned herein): beginning at the railroad crossing of the CORP railroad right-of-way at SE Mosher Avenue, thence southeasterly along SE Mosher Avenue to SE Main Street, thence northeasterly along SE Main Street to SE Lane Avenue, thence southeasterly along SE Lane Avenue to SE Kane Street, thence northeasterly along SE Kane Street to SE Douglas Avenue, thence southeasterly along SE Douglas Avenue to SE Fowler Street, thence northerly along SE Fowler Street to NE Diamond Lake Boulevard, thence westerly along NE Diamond Lake Boulevard to SE Stephens Street and extending across SE Stephens Street along the same westerly line to the east bank of the South Umpqua River, thence upstream along the east bank of the South Umpqua River, taking in all the dry sand area, to the southerly side of the Oak Street bridge, thence easterly along SE Oak Ave. to the CORP railroad right-of-way, thence southwesterly along the CORP railroad right-of-way to the point of beginning."
I am writing this so we as a community can demand that the city follow through on their own laws and ordinances. It is against the law for public indecency, urinating in public, unlawful camping, open drug use and etc. Come on Roseburg, STAND.
