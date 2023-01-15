The News-Review's Jan. 7 article "Oregon's new governor tackles housing" reports that Governor Kotek has by executive order declared a crisis for Oregon's homeless emphasizing it's a human state of emergency.
Listen; it's only a crisis if it pertains to you. She incorrectly concludes that a crisis can be solved if Oregon taxpayers ponied up an extra $400 million to build tiny housing for 18,000 vagabonds every year. Tina avoided displaying a map of where these will be constructed, but "not in my backyard" is typical given something so odorous.
She also omitted any analysis about the percentage of Oregon's state budget for this housing, projected annual state deficits or if property tax on these homes — along with used needles — will be collected. She did stress the need for social programs although that cost was conspicuously omitted, but it's needed she insisted.
Raising $400 million will happen by tax increases thereby conflicting with essential services homeowners want Tina to provide. I'm not a cold-hearted orb toward the plight of the homeless who choose to live "open and free," desperate mothers or unemployed due to circumstances. I don't give away money hoping it gets me into heaven or because it feels good. I do provide monthly donations to my chosen charities. I'm simply advocating for a paradigm shift in this crisis thinking that provides homeless with mental/drug issues the care required rather than building housing first.
What good is housing if treatment is ignored? Obviously, mental health is expensive and the $400 million didn't include those services either. Tina's response to her created crisis is political theater and much ado about nothing.
