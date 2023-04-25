One third of homeless people are experiencing mental health issues, another third have drug issues and the remaining third are experiencing homelessness due to job loss or other unforeseen issues. The latter group deserves and needs our short term help. Throwing money at the problem without a plan won’t work. Oregon started throwing money at the problem in the early '80s when there was a small homeless population, approximately 3,000.

