One third of homeless people are experiencing mental health issues, another third have drug issues and the remaining third are experiencing homelessness due to job loss or other unforeseen issues. The latter group deserves and needs our short term help. Throwing money at the problem without a plan won’t work. Oregon started throwing money at the problem in the early '80s when there was a small homeless population, approximately 3,000.
The homeless that have mental issues need to be provided adequate mental health help until it is safe for them to return to society. The homeless that have drug issues should be offered treatment once or twice, not ongoing forever.
Homeless individuals that present a danger to the public should be removed from the streets. In order to cure the homeless problem we must use cost effective and accountable solution. No matter how much money is thrown at the problem the democrats always say there is not enough money.
California, in the last 5 years, has spent $15.3 billion on the homeless and now they have the largest homeless population in the nation. The Oregon Democrats walk in step with California. Maybe we should follow a better example, like Kentucky with only 4,011 homeless and 500,000 more residents than Oregon, which has 14,655 homeless people.
Oregon should deal with the issues instead of handing out more money that will end up in the drug dealer’s pockets. We need solutions that start with the courts enforcing the law and adequate mental care facilities to care for those in need. Those with real housing issues should be helped for a limited time and should also receive life skills coaching. We need to give the homeless a helping hand, not an alternate life style, not a continuing handout.
