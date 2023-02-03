Remember when Roseburg was a great place to live? Nice parks, scenic walkways, safe jogging/walking trails? We could go to any store in town without being asked by a person who hasn't bathed in a few weeks, with a "smoke" hanging from their lips for a handout, sometimes standing in front of a store with a help wanted sign in the window. Oh yeah, maybe asking for dog food for their pet.
As I was going into the store, I had a woman come up and ask me if I could spare a couple of dollars so she could feed her kids. I told her if she could wait for me to do my business that I would be glad to take her and her children to McDonald's for a meal. Well ... guess that wasn't the right answer because she told me to go to hell and walked off in a cloud of alcohol ridden smell.
I realize there is a huge alcohol/drug abuse village in our town and I am sure there are some real heartache stories out there for the reason behind it, however, I just don't get the messes a lot of them leave behind. Clothes, garbage, beer cans, dog crap, their crap on our sidewalks. It's getting worse everyday.
The little bridge across Deer Creek by the Diamond Lake interchange looks like a city dump. It's so hard to feel sorry for these people when the people who actually work for a living and still struggle but keep going are doing what they need to do to be good responsible citizens. If only they would clean up after themselves and really — the guy who dropped his pants and defecated on the sidewalk in broad daylight the other day — hey. You should have a least found a bush it go behind.
