Due to the ruling of the 9th Circuit Court, cities and towns cannot force homeless people off of city streets unless they provide shelter for them. Sutherlin chose to allow the homeless to camp on the corner of Hastings and Taylor, known as Hastings Village. The campers started out with six individuals in November 2021. The camp now houses 35.
Unlike Roseburg that has designated certain areas for overnight camping with strict rules of space allotment and storage outside of the tent, Sutherlin has opted that the campers may remain indefinitely. In concert with Umpqua Heart, the city has established a village that looks like a third world country with trash and junk piled around tents and in open areas.
In a Memorandum of Agreement with Umpqua Heart, the city claims they have invested $225,000 on the establishment of the site as of Feb. 13, 2023. City staff time at this date was at $136,000. The city also estimates $150,000 annually for coordination of the current facilities.
There are two major problems with the village.
No. 1 – There is little to no oversight from the City Council. They have not established any expectations or rules for the village. The municipal code regarding scattering rubbish and outside storage of household goods is not adhered to on the city property. They have not provided any direction for city staff or Umpqua Heart or the villagers. The result is an eyesore for neighbors and businesses in the area. It’s an atmosphere that does not promote selfesteem.
No. 2 – Since the camping is on a permanent basis, soon campers from other cities will come to the village. Just recently one has come from Myrtle Creek and four from Roseburg. The current model is encouraging exponential growth of the village because it allows permanent camping.
