Due to the ruling of the 9th Circuit Court, cities and towns cannot force homeless people off of city streets unless they provide shelter for them. Sutherlin chose to allow the homeless to camp on the corner of Hastings and Taylor, known as Hastings Village. The campers started out with six individuals in November 2021. The camp now houses 35.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.