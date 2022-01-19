The word "homeless" is a used by progressives to demand housing. It's not a homelessness issue. It is a drug issue. We are paying people in cash to live in tents to use drugs, defecate and commit crimes against those who are providing their means of "living". Fundamentally, a victim ideology guides how progressives deal with homelessness. And they refuse to demand accountability from it's "victims" - people with mental illness and addiction.
To mix them with the mother escaping an abusive husband, is irresponsible. They don't need the same things that addicted people do. So why do people who say they're compassionate allow people with drug addiction to live on the streets? The basic idea for those progressives is that the system is bad. It creates :victims". Progressives only pay attention to people who are "systematic victims" is the dominant liberal ideology that our leaders share otherwise they would be showing the homeless I-5 - or jail. Leaders won't so "old town" businesses are doomed. Obviously, from Sunday's News & Review "Downtown Discontent" is not going to end with collecting parking fees when no one's going there!
The second bad idea is that nothing should be expected of victims. That's absurd. What we call homeless encampments is a euphemism designed to make you think it's different then it is. These are open-air drug markets! We need police and social workers telling victims you can't camp here use drugs and you can't defecate in public. Roseburg offers shelters and counseling. Or jail. We have expectations here!
The way we should work is; treatment then housing. Eventually, there's going to be a reality check coming because we are out of patients, but we'll end up on the other end with healthier safer people in a thriving community.
(1) comment
Wayne:
Your viewpoint is disastrously narrow and internally inconsistent. In a multi-dimensional Venn diagram, homelessness, drug abuse, and mental illness intersect with economic and social pressures. Homelessness is not simply a drug abuse issue. If you have never known anyone with any of the challenges I just suggested, well, then, your relatives and friends have been very lucky, indeed. Even so, if you have never known anyone with these problems, you ought to have some empathy; if you *have* known folks who have had mental illness or been homeless or have suffered from drug abuse, and you have no empathy for them, then, shame on you.
I am uncertain who you think these progressives are who simultaneously "demand housing", and are also are content to "allow people with drug addiction to live on the streets." Perhaps you think that progressives have the same sort of internal inconsistency that you manifest.
I believe that your arguments would benefit from review and editing before you publish. I am certain that your spelling, punctuation, syntax, grammar, and word choice might also be improved.
