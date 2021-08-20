Kudos to the Douglas, Jackson and Josephine county commissioners for making an excellent choice in their selection of Christine Goodwin for interim state House District 2 Representative. Ms. Goodwin will serve us well in this capacity due to her in-depth knowledge of the needs and functions of the counties she will represent.
Her experience as an interim county commissioner, knowledge of small business needs and dedication to the region have brought her to the point of being uniquely prepared for the coming challenges of serving as our representative.
Historically she has demonstrated the ability to dive in and work hard for the constituents she represents. I have no doubt she will do the same in this new position.
Additionally, the commissioners were wise in paving the way to insure a level playing field for the upcoming 2022 general election by choosing someone who is willing to work for us without the distraction of a time and energy consuming campaign.
Elaine Cheney
Roseburg
