Roses to Skylar Knox, a very talented seventh grader, for an informative and entertaining article with good photos about the Floed-Lane House.
Thorns to the News Review headline writer who doesn't know the difference between "a staple" and a "stable." No horses ever lived in the house.
Dale Greenley
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.