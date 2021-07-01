My understanding is that the Roseburg City Council has approved the WinCo store that will ultimately subvert business from Sherm's Thunderbird Market. And that it is the same City Council that has denied a permit to Lan Ha to run her shaved ice truck in Stewart Park. I would like someone from the council to explain why they seem to be making decisions that will adversely effect local businesses.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
