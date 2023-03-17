The Roseburg School District board of directors is requesting the community to support a bond levy in the upcoming May elections. How about the district show some support to the community?
One way to do this is to recognize a man who committed his career and efforts to our community. That man is Thurman Bell, retired football coach and former athletic director at Roseburg High School.
Bell put the RHS football program on the map and made it the most respected program in the state during his reign. He spent 45 years at Roseburg High, influencing, motivating and teaching our young men how to be successful — not only on the football field but in life. He taught when you get knocked down, you get back up and keep reaching for the goal.
Coach Bell chalked up 332 career wins at RHS, second most of any Oregon high school coach at the time. He guided the Indians to the state championship game nine times, winning four.
During the Bell era, football fans turned out in mass at Finlay Field for Friday night games. Seats were filled and spectators would stand along the sidelines. The old South side of the stadium was deteriorating and the wooden North side needed to be replaced. Bell was instrumental in promoting the new stadium and obtaining the private funding to bring it to success.
In 2017 Bell was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements. It would seem fitting that the Roseburg School Board would recognize Bell's 45 years of commitment to our community. Coach Bell had opportunities to coach and advance to the college ranks, but stayed loyal to RHS. Our community is indebted to him.
I propose the Roseburg School Board approve a sign to be placed under the football stadium's press box that reads, "Bell Stadium at Finlay Field."
I will vote for the school bond issue to see if the board is willing to support the community in this endeavor. I advise others likewise.
You buried the lede, Mr. Ware. You're asking the school district to place a sign at the field that says, "Bell Stadium at Finlay Field." You're not asking for a new stadium, just a sign.
If recognizing Coach Bell with a sign would encourage people to vote for the school bond, I'd certainly be in favor of it. I know he still has many fans and supporters in the community.
